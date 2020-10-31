Sen. McConnell, McGrath visit western Kentucky supporters

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The two major candidates for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat visited the Tri-State today.

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, made some of their last pitches to voters just days before the election.

Two candidates, making two separate stops with less than four days until Election Cay. for a race that many voters say is becoming one of the most important in the country, and for control of the u-s senate.

“I’ve never failed to vote, but I know how important this one is,” said Kenny Conder, who was at Sen. McConnell’s rally at Castlen Steel in Owensboro. “I think turnout is better this time. I think people feel the same.”

The race between Sen. McConnell and McGrath has brought a lot of interest, and a lot of emotions. But some voters say it’s gotten too intense.

“It is a race I hope we never, ever, ever see again,” said Bernie Cooper, who was at McGrath’s rally in Henderson. The way people are talking about each other, it’s just not American.”

At his Owensboro stop Friday morning, Sen. McConnell warned supporters what he says could happen if Democrats gain control of the senate, adding the way to stop some things they want to do is to keep Republicans in the majority.

“Today’s Democrats are not like they were even under Barack Obama and they certainly not any of them like we saw during Bill Clinton. There is a new level of radicalism sweeping across the country,” he said.

At her Henderson stop earlier this afternoon, McGrath criticized him for what she says is his lack of action in getting bills passed, and his lack of a response to pass another stimulus bill.

“He’s broken our democracy,” she said. “Won’t allow us to move forward in any of these things that we know we need. And they’re not even partisan things, they’re bipartisan.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 30, 2020)