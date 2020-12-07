Senator Braun reacts to Biden’s health secretary pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response. Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra says he’ll “ensure every American has access to quality, affordable health care — through this pandemic and beyond.”

U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) released the following statement regarding the news of Becerra’s nomination:

“As a Main Street entrepreneur who lowered the cost of healthcare for his own employees, I have serious concerns about Xavier Becerra’s ability to lead Health and Human Services because he has accepted over $1,000,000 in donations from the big healthcare industry and has a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood. While Democrats boycotted the hearing for President Trump’s HHS nominee, I will meet with Xavier Becerra to ask how his political donations from insurance companies and his support for abortions and Medicare for All makes his qualified to serve as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.”

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

