Senator Braun weighs in on vote-by-mail debate

Ind. (WEHT) – The November general election is still months away, but the debate continues on whether there should be more voting by mail due to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker signed a measure for vote-by-mail applications to be sent out to registered voters by August 1st.

President Trump and other republicans claim voting by mail opens the door to fraud.

Indiana senator Mike Braun says states have the right to turn more to mail-in ballots, but says they should consider all the issues they could face.

“In my opinion, the more you push voting by mail, the more you’re going to have complications possibly arise, and I am against anything that suppresses a vote,” said Braun.

Braun touted all of the options Hoosiers have to cast their ballots, including early voting sites.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

