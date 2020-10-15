Senator McConnell visits Henderson

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell highlighted the benefits of the CARES Act in Henderson County Thursday as talks continue in Congress on another stimulus bill.

The county got more than $23.5 million for Henderson Community College, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and first responders.

McConnell says a bill proposing a second stimulus valued at a half trillion dollars will be on the Senate floor next week.

While House Democrats are asking for more than $2 trillion in the bill, McConnell says that’s still too high for senators.

“My members think what we laid out, a half trillion dollars, highly targeted, is the best way to go. That’s what I’m going to put on the floor. It’s what Senate Republicans, 52 of the 53 of us, [think] is the appropriate response,” McConnell said.

Last week, Trump administration officials offered to agree on a bill at just below $2 trillion.

McConnell also criticized Facebook and Twitter for preventing a story about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son from being shared.

Wednesday, both sites blocked the New York Post story focusing on accusations about Hunter Biden.

“In this country, we’ve always advocated the competition of ideas. All the ideas aren’t necessarily good. You debate them out, but you don’t deny them access. So, I think what they’re doing is reprehensible,” McConnell said.

A Facebook spokesman said they reduced sharing while it was being fact-checked. Twitter officials say images in the story had private information and violated their rules.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)