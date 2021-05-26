Sgt. Bruce Vanoven running for Gibson County Sheriff

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) Sergeant Bruce Vanoven of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has announced he is running for Sheriff of Gibson County.

Vanoven grew up in Princeton and graduated from Princeton Community High School in 1992. He got a BA in Religious Studies at Oakland City University. He’s been with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office since January 2001 when he started out as a reserve deputy.

Vanoven was involved in the triple homicide case in Pike County in 2006. On July 17, he located the victims and helped save the life of a fourth victim, which led to the successful conviction of Nicholas Harbison for murder. He was awarded the Merit Award for his actions in the Pike County triple homicide case.

Sgt. Vanoven ran for sheriff 4 years ago. Current Sheriff Timothy Bottoms cannot run again due to term limits.