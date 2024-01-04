HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – State Representative Ryan Hatfield, House Assistant Minority Leader and attorney, announced he will not seek re-election to the Indiana House of Representatives, instead deciding to run for Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge.

“Serving the people of Evansville as their State Representative in the Indiana General Assembly has been one of the great honors of my life. I want to thank the constituents of House District 77 for allowing me to be their voice at the Statehouse since 2016. During my time in the legislature, I was proud to work on improving health care, expanding broadband, and an array of issues directly impacting Hoosiers. Serving as Circuit Court Judge provides a unique opportunity to directly contribute to the fair and just resolution of legal matters that impact the lives of individuals and families in our community. This is why I am excited to announce I will run for Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge. This decision to run for Judge is deeply personal for me, driven by a profound commitment to fostering a legal system in Vanderburgh County that reflects the values and needs of our community. Today, with the support of over 70 of my attorney colleagues, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Circuit Court Judge.” State Representative Ryan Hatfield

A media release says State Rep. Ryan Hatfield serves as the Assistant Minority Leader in the Indiana General Assembly. He serves as the ranking minority member of the Indiana House Judiciary and Employment, Labor and Pensions committees. Ryan is also a member of the Public Health and Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications committees.

Prior to serving in the Indiana General Assembly and joining the law firm, Hatfield was a deputy prosecutor in Vanderburgh County, where he prosecuted homicides, sexual assaults and drug offenses. During his tenure, Hatfield secured one of Indiana’s first convictions alleging Munchausen Syndrome by proxy. As a member of the Vanderburgh County Treatment Court, as well as the Veterans Court, he worked to transition drug-addicted offenders into rehabilitation and back into their community.