State Representative Jonathon Dixon files for reelection

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky State Representative Jonathon Dixon filed for reelection on Friday.

Dixon serves House District 11 which includes part of Daviess and Henderson counties. The Henderson native was just elected last year, and he plans on continuing his work at the statehouse if reelected.

“Since I took office in January, I’ve made serving the people of our district my top priority,” Rep. Dixon said. “I’ve successfully fought for fiscally conservative budgets and low taxes, investing in education and protecting the sanctity of life. I’m proud to put my small business experience to work as a voice for our community in Frankfort, and I look forward to making my case to the voters for another term as your state representative.”