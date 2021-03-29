State Senator Jim Tomes announces he is running for reelection

INDIANA (WEHT) Indiana State Senator Jim Tomes has announced he is running for reelection. Tomes, a Republican, represents Senate District 49, which is composed of Posey County and portions of Gibson and Vanderburgh counties.

A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war, Tomes serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and the Military. Tomes is also on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation. In addition, he serves on three other Senate Committees: Agriculture, Local Government, and Natural Resources.

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)