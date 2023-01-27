EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Current Vanderburgh County Councilmember and Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) Stephanie Terry is running for mayor of Evansville.

Terry said, “I’ve spent my life in Evansville. This is where my heart is: my family, my friends, and my community. After much prayer and discussion with those closest to me, I’ve decided I can best serve Evansville as its mayor. Evansville deserves someone who sees the city’s potential and wants to serve its people. I will bring my reputation as a consensus builder as well as my experience in civic and community work to help make Evansville a city that meets the needs of all of our residents.”

A news release says Terry is committed to building upon the work that has been done to make Evansville a great place to live, raise a family and do business. Officials say Terry has a vision for moving Evansville forward while also tackling the basics such as safe neighborhoods, affordable housing, improved parks and roads. The press release says Terry has a 12 year record of achievement improving the quality of life for residents and addressing pressing issues, noting that Terry has proven herself “a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars.”

The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party says while on the council, Terry supported job creation through economic development and was supportive of the realignment of the region’s economic development organizations. The party says other investments Terry has supported while on the council include $50,000 from the Health Department to increase access to COVID testing in the hardest hit areas, $9.9 million for countywide broadband coverage, $1 million for arts and culture organizations, nearly $2 million for nonprofit organizations, $6 million for road repairs and $5.2 million to address overcrowding, mental health, and safety at the county jail and confinement center.