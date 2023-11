EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The results are in, and Evansville’s next mayor has been chosen.

Democrat Stephanie Terry has been elected Evansville’s next mayor. In the mayoral race, Terry won with just over 48 percent of the vote. Republican candidate Natalie Rascher earned nearly 40 percent of the vote, while Libertarian candidate Michael Daugherty earned over 11 percent.

Terry will succeed outgoing Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.