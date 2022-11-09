TRI-STATE (WEHT) — Every election, the phrase “every vote counts” gets thrown around a lot. While not everyone believes that motto, this year’s General Election in the Tri-State proved those people wrong.

After the polls closed, some neck-and-neck races simply came down to just a few votes. To the amazement of most, one race ended in a tie. Eyewitness News gathered several of the closest Tri-State races seen this election cycle.

Knight Township Board (Vanderburgh County)

We start in Vanderburgh County. While not every race in the county was a nail-biter, one saw some of the most consistent numbers spread across the board. Every single Knight Township Board candidate received about 17% of the vote. Chris Cooke and Donald Boerner narrowly received enough votes to make it onto the board. In the end, Eric Wagemann edged out Stan Wheeler by 20 votes to secure the third and final seat.

Newburgh Town Council District 2 (Warrick County)

Moving east into Warrick County, one race tallied over a thousand total votes, but ended with a difference of five votes. Democrat candidate Allyson Shelby squeezed by her Republican opponent Janet Richard for a seat on the Newburgh Town Council District 2.

Huff Township Trustee (Spencer County)

Housing a little over 1,000 residents, Huff Township in Spencer County, Indiana saw nearly 400 voters go to the polls to decide who was going to be their next Trustee. When it was all said and done, only 2 votes separated Travis Roll from his opponent Doris (Jean) Krutz.

Perry County Council District 3

In a near 50/50 outing, only 16 votes separated the two candidates battling for a seat on the Perry County Council District 3. Keith D. Huck (R) narrowly beat out John J. Taylor (D) in a race that came down to the wire.

Morganfield City Council (Union County)

It doesn’t get closer than this. Although most of the counties we’ve covered have been in Indiana, this Kentucky race literally couldn’t be closer. Astonishingly, Mike Moore and Suzanne Carr TIED, 413 votes between them for Morganfield City Council. The Union County Clerk tells us the sixth seat on the council will be decided by a coin-flip bright and early Thursday morning.

NOTE: Due to a coding error, the chart below shows Mike Moore with a checkmark. Although Moore and Suzanne Carr tied in the race, neither have officially need declared as the sixth seat winner.

East Gibson School Board District 3 (Gibson County)

Candidates Joshua Brewer and Orbie Day were neck-and-neck on Election Day as only one vote ended up being the deciding factor between them. Brewer came out on top to secure his seat on the East Gibson School Board District 3.

Although these were some of the closest races we’ve seen this election, many other areas and counties saw races nearly just as close. Next time somebody tells you their vote doesn’t matter, show them these statistics. Click here to see your county’s results.