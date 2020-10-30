Thousands of tri-state voters heading to the polls early, voting absentee

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Counties across the tri-state continue reporting thousands of voters heading to the polls early, or voting with absentee ballots.

Hopkins County officials report more than 9,100 votes have been cast early, with over 2,700 absentee ballots mailed in.

Henderson County reports more than 8,500 early votes.

In Daviess County, over 19,000 early votes have been cast, and more than 11,000 absentee ballots have been requested.

Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty says Daviess County voters are filing fewer absentee ballots compared to the June primary.

McCarty adds, “I think people are just determined to vote in-person, since that is an option. Especially with the way we’re doing it with six centers, and that you can vote early. So, I think people wanted to make sure their vote counted.”

In Indiana, the Warrick County Clerks say more than 16,000 people voted early.

That’s more than double the 2016 total.

