Todd Rokita tests positive for coronavirus

HENDRICKS CO, Ind (WEHT) On Election Day, Todd Rokita (R) and his family will be watching election returns from home.

Rokita recently developed symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus after being informed by someone unaffiliated with his campaign that he had been exposed to COVID-19. He and his family have been quarantining according to state guidelines.

He says he’s doing well and currently working from home. Rokita is running against Jonathan Weinzapfel for Indiana Attorney General.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)

