Tom Watson apparent winner in Owensboro mayoral race

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Results from Daviess County show an apparent victory for Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.

Mayor Watson had more than 40% of the vote, finishing ahead of City Commissioners Larry Conder, Pam Smith-Wright, and Dracin Williams.

This will be Watson’s third term as mayor.

Mayor Watson says he’d like to work on transportation and public safety projects.

Watson commented, “We’re going to work hard on public safety. [We’re going to] make sure that we have enough police officers. I’d love to try to get a police academy in Western Kentucky, so that our police officers don’t have to go to Eastern Kentucky.”

Mayor Watson added that he didn’t originally plan to run for reelection, but changed his mind after talking with family and supporters.

Vote counting isn’t quite complete in Daviess County.

According to the clerk’s office, there are as many as 800 ballots that have yet to be tabulated, either because they haven’t arrived back at their office, or they still need to be returned by the voter.

The deadline for that is November 6, but they have to have been postmarked by Tuesday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

LATEST LOCAL NEWS