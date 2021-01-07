Transportation Secretary Chao resigns after riot

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and his wife Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, wait for McConnell to be sworn in during a reenactment ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Other confirmed resignations:

WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS

Matthew Pottinger, Deputy National Security Adviser

Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff and spokeswoman

Rickie Niceta, White House social secretary

Sarah Matthews, White House Deputy Press Secretary

OTHER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS:

John Costello, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Intelligence and Security

Mick Mulvaney, U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland (note: he is a former White House chief of staff)

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)