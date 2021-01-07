Transportation Secretary Chao resigns after riot

WASHINGTON (AP) Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.
In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”
She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Other confirmed resignations:
WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS
- Matthew Pottinger, Deputy National Security Adviser
- Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff and spokeswoman
- Rickie Niceta, White House social secretary
- Sarah Matthews, White House Deputy Press Secretary
OTHER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS:
- John Costello, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Intelligence and Security
- Mick Mulvaney, U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland (note: he is a former White House chief of staff)
