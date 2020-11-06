Trump campaign: “election is not over”

(WEHT)- President Donald Trump and his campaign team issued two statements Friday as ballot counting in key battleground states continued.

We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process. From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation. President Donald J. Trump

The President’s campaign team called the decision from Fox News and the Associated Press to call Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden “irresponsible and erroneous,” adding that the President is on track to win that state. The campaign also decried “irregularities” in vote-counting procedures in Pennsylvania, as well as saying there were improperly harvested or cast votes in Nevada and Georgia.

This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected. Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel

President Trump once again reiterated that “legal ballots” must be counted but “illegal ballots” must not. On Friday, former Republican presidential nominee Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said the President’s claims are wrong, adding the President is wrong to say the election was “rigged.” Another Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) called the President’s accusations of fraud “very disturbing.”

Several other Republicans including Illinois Rep. Adam Kinziger and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also criticized the President’s attacks on the electoral process. Kinziger said the President’s attacks are “getting insane.”

As of Friday evening, Biden holds narrow advantages in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada. Should Biden win Pennsylvania or any combination of the other states, he would be on track to becoming the 46th President. While Biden won Illinois, President Trump won Indiana and Kentucky.

