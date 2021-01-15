Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, after returning from Texas. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence to defend his company’s ban of Trump as the right decision, but warned that it could set a dangerous precedent. The ban, he said, revealed Twitter’s “failure” to create an open and healthy space for what Dorsey calls the “global public conversation.” (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to the Associated Press.

Trump will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because Trump’s plans have not been formally announced.

In discussion, officials are considering a color guard, military band and 21-gun salute for the event.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — breaking tradition — after spending months making unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud.

In a video address Thursday Trump said his focus was on “a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.” He also unequivocally condemned the violence seen last week at the U.S. Capitol in a video message Wednesday asking everyone who has supported his agenda to look for ways to ease tensions.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the inauguration.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.