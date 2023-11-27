HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Monday morning, U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Il.) filed to run for re-election.

Bost submitted over 5,000 petitions signed by constituents in all 34 counties that make up Illinois’ 12th District.

In a statement, Bost says that “conservative voters know we can’t afford to hand the keys over to failed politicians who are more interested in promoting themselves than protecting our values. Today is the first step in continuing to serve the land I love in a position I am blessed to hold.”