INDIANAPOLIS — Valerie McCray, a clinical psychologist, announced on Thursday that she intends to run in the Democratic primary for Indiana’s open U.S. Senator seat.

This comes after one of the two U.S. Senate seats in Indiana is open after current U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind. announced that he would run for governor.

McCray’s campaign said in a news release that she has worked since June to submit more than 6,000 petitions for ballot placement across all nine of Indiana’s congressional district. If elected, McCray will be the first African American female to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

An Indianapolis native, the release said that McCray would approach the U.S. Senate seat “through a mental health lens.”

“McCray intends to restore the tone of dialogue in Washington and build a just and inclusive economy,” the release said.

According to previous reports, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. District 3 previously announced his intention to run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Indiana.