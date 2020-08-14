Vanderburgh County announces locations of early voting centers

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Vanderburgh County officials announced on Friday its list of early voting locations. Early voting begins on Oct. 6.

Locations Days & Dates Times Election Office

Civic Center Room 216 Admin. Bldg. Tuesday thru Friday

(Oct. 6 – Oct. 30) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Election Office

Civic Center Room 216 Admin. Bldg. Monday

(Nov. 2) 8 a.m. to Noon Election Office

Civic Center Room 216 Admin. Bldg. Saturday

(Oct. 24 and Oct. 31) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Library Mon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)

Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30) Noon to 6 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. McCollough Library Mon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)

Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30) Noon to 6 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. North Park Library Mon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)

Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30) Noon to 6 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. Oaklyn Library Mon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)

Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30) Noon to 6 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. Red Bank Library Mon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)

Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30) Noon to 6 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. Northeast Park Baptist Church

1215 N. Boeke Rd. Saturday

(Oct. 24 and Oct. 31) 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cedar Hall School Saturday

(Oct. 24 and Oct. 31) 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. *All vote centers are located within an accessible facility

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)