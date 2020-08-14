Vanderburgh County announces locations of early voting centers

A voting booth. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Vanderburgh County officials announced on Friday its list of early voting locations. Early voting begins on Oct. 6.

LocationsDays & DatesTimes
Election Office
Civic Center Room 216 Admin. Bldg.		Tuesday thru Friday
(Oct. 6 – Oct. 30)		8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Office
Civic Center Room 216 Admin. Bldg.		Monday
(Nov. 2)		8 a.m. to Noon
Election Office
Civic Center Room 216 Admin. Bldg.		Saturday
(Oct. 24 and Oct. 31)		8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Central LibraryMon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)
Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)		Noon to 6 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
McCollough LibraryMon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)
Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)		Noon to 6 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
North Park LibraryMon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)
Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)		Noon to 6 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
Oaklyn LibraryMon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)
Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)		Noon to 6 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
Red Bank LibraryMon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)
Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)		Noon to 6 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
Northeast Park Baptist Church
1215 N. Boeke Rd.		Saturday
(Oct. 24 and Oct. 31)		8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cedar Hall SchoolSaturday
(Oct. 24 and Oct. 31)		8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*All vote centers are located within an accessible facility

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)

