Vanderburgh County announces locations of early voting centers

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Vanderburgh County officials announced on Friday its list of early voting locations. Early voting begins on Oct. 6.
|Locations
|Days & Dates
|Times
|Election Office
Civic Center Room 216 Admin. Bldg.
|Tuesday thru Friday
(Oct. 6 – Oct. 30)
|8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Election Office
Civic Center Room 216 Admin. Bldg.
|Monday
(Nov. 2)
|8 a.m. to Noon
|Election Office
Civic Center Room 216 Admin. Bldg.
|Saturday
(Oct. 24 and Oct. 31)
|8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Central Library
|Mon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)
Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)
|Noon to 6 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
|McCollough Library
|Mon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)
Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)
|Noon to 6 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
|North Park Library
|Mon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)
Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)
|Noon to 6 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
|Oaklyn Library
|Mon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)
Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)
|Noon to 6 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
|Red Bank Library
|Mon-Thurs (Oct. 19 – Oct. 29)
Friday (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30)
|Noon to 6 p.m.
Noon to 5 p.m.
|Northeast Park Baptist Church
1215 N. Boeke Rd.
|Saturday
(Oct. 24 and Oct. 31)
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Cedar Hall School
|Saturday
(Oct. 24 and Oct. 31)
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)