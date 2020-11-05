Vanderburgh County counting 40,000 early voting ballots

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– In person early voting ballots are still being scanned and counted. This process is taking time.

Vanderburgh County election volunteers processed 55,000 mail-in and early voting ballots between Election Day and Wednesday afternoon.

As Vanderburgh County residents cast heir vote on Election Day, election volunteers got 15,000 absentee ballots ready to be scanned at the election office. Volunteers were paired with someone of a different political affiliation.

“The Republican and the Democrat both have to agree that the signatures matched up for the mail in so there was never any question about it,” said Collynn Pearl, a Vanderburgh County election volunteer. Around 7:00 Wednesday morning they hit the ground running this time prepping nearly 40,000 early voting ballots.

“It was crazy, but we got it all done,” said Pearl. “We had very few problems. I mean it really went well.”

Some volunteers such as Susan Wilkie didn’t like the new voting system.

“It was really inefficient. It was really inefficient and I’m upset about it,” said Wilkie. She said all the early voting ballots had to be put in an envelop, not to be opened until Election Day. Those who voted on November 3, got to scan their ballot themselves before leaving the polls. However, all of the early voting absentee ballots had to be opened on Election Day. “All of those ballots that have been posted weeks before, now counted. Which is why everything is going to be late here.”

Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden said Vanderburgh isn’t the only county still processing and counting votes after election day.

“With all of the early voting that we had here in vanderburgh county, it’s more than anyone has ever done here,” said Hayden.

Hayden told Eyewitness News her workers would count votes until 10 November 4 and resume scanning Thursday, November 5.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 4, 2020)