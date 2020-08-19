Vanderburgh County receives new voting machines

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — New voting machines have arrived in Vanderburgh County, a few months before the November election.

More than 550 machines were purchased through state funding. The old machines were 16 years old.

The new machines have a touchscreen and then will print out a ballot with the voter’s choices.

The voter will then run the paper ballot through a scanner, which will read the ballot.

(This story was originally published on August 19, 2020)

