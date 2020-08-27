Video VP Mike Pence filmed in the Tri-State used at RNC

Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News has learned more about Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Tri-State last week.

At Tuesday’s RNC convention, the video above was played.

The video, titled “Lincoln,” was filmed at President Abraham Lincoln’s boyhood home in Lincoln City, Indiana. Pence delivers a tribute to Lincoln, the first Republican president, before holding casual conversations with everyday Americans.

On Monday, President Donald Trump was nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for president.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)