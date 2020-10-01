Voters react to presidential debate

(WEHT)–Tuesday’s political debate in Cleveland left some voters entertained, some mad and others worried about America’s future. Some families tell Eyewitness News they chose not to tune in.

“Headlines today were things like, ‘The Very Unpresidential Debate’ and we are seeing candidates almost stoop to a level that’s very unpresented. As a parent it’s concerning,” said Charissa Acree, Henderson mother. She says she’s using this as a way to teach her kids that it’s okay not see eye to eye with everyone. “But have that disagreement in a respectful manner that doesn’t come down to shouting and really just using ugly words.”

Some parents say they fear young children will think this is tolerated behavior in the professional world.

“Especially for my daughter’s age. She is 11 years old and bullying has been such a big topic in schools and I think to see that play out on a national stage is concerning as a parent because we are trying to teach the opposite,” said Acree.

Several voters who spoke with Eyewitness News tell us they are having a tough time determining exactly who won the debate. Some we talked to said they are considering a third party option.

Many voters are reflecting on last night’s presidential debate. Several people told Eyewitness News the dialogue between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was more entertaining than educational.

“I hope they learned a big lesson from it and the next debate is really about the issues and about how they are going to serve the country better,” said one Evansville voter.

Some voters who are set on voting for Trump said they like his business oriented approach to leading America.

Henderson voter, Dale Proctor, said he doesn’t agree with some of trump’s legislation, particularly his replacement for Obama Care. Proctor said he also fear’s how Trump’s payroll tax plan might affect social security.

“I’m on social security myself and so I could lose it and if that were to happen, yes it would be a big setback,” said Proctor

Overall, most voters are anxious to see November’s election results. For those who are still trying to decide who to vote for there are plans underway to make the next debate more efficient and informative.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)