Voters wait in long line outside Old National Events Plaza on first day of Indiana voting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On the first day of early voting in the state of Indiana a line of dozens grew to more than one hundred in the first hour of polls being open at the Old National Events Plaza.

The venue is the site of early voting in downtown with the clerk’s office letting in around ten people at a time to cast their ballots on the first day.

Around 9:00 a.m. some people said from the sidewalk their wait was already at an hour and they still hadn’t voted, but they would wait as long as they needed.

“I do have concerns on election day it will be a longer process. There are more steps involved now to vote. I’m just hoping everybody is able to vote with the extra time involved,” said Vanderburgh County vote, Mike Milligan.

“Especially with our generation, everybody is on the same page of wanting to get out there and put our voices out there. Everyone is on the same page of getting out and voting. Maybe not early voting, but I know a lot of people who have sent in voting as well just because they don’t want to have to wait in line on election day but make sure their votes gets in,” said first time voter Emma Tuttle.

As the line wrapped around the building Tuesday, inside and out, reminders of social distancing were on display.

The Old National Events Plaza is the only early voting center open in Vanderburgh County. Hours are 8:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m.

Several library locations will offer in-person voting beginning October 19.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)