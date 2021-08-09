Warrick County looks to add vote centers

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – County commissioners voted 3-0 on Monday to approve vote centers in Warrick County.

Vote centers would allow voters to vote from any precinct in the county. Currently, Warrick County voters can only cast votes on election day in their home precinct. County Clerk Patty Perry says they’re looking to adapt the system Vanderburgh County has used for years. She says it’s something that could save taxpayers money, and could be more convenient.

It is now up to the Warrick County Election Board to decide if the county will use vote centers.