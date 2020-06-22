Kentucky primary predicted to have largest voter participation in a decade

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) If everybody who requested an absentee ballot in Kentucky actually fills out their ballot and returns it, Gov. Andy Beshear says this could be the largest primary in the state in a decade.

According to Beshear, 883,054 Kentuckians requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 Primary. So far, 452,305 have been returned. And about 88,530 people have already voted early in-person. Due to COVID-19, most counties will have only one polling location.

Here is the polling location for each of our Kentucky counties:

  • Daviess County- Owensboro Sports Center
  • Hancock County- Hancock County Clerk’s Office
  • Henderson County- Henderson County High School
  • Hopkins County- Ballard Convention Center
  • McLean County- McLean County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office)
  • Muhlenberg County- Merle Travis Center and Agriculture/Convention Center
  • Ohio County- Ohio County High School
  • Union County- Union County Middle School Cafeteria
  • Webster County- Dixon Community Center

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories