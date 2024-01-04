HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say former Evansville City Council member Jonathan Weaver plans on filing for Vanderburgh County Commissioner later this month.

A media release says Weaver was elected to the Evansville City Council after serving four years as Vanderburgh County Assessor.

“Running for Commissioner has always been a goal of mine, and I’m ready to make that move”,

Weaver says. “After a tough year for the Republican Party, I look forward to reuniting the Party

as one and making sure we run as a team.”

Officials say he earned his real estate license in 2003 and is currently helping people buy and sell homes in Indiana and Kentucky at FC Tucker Emge and Collier REALTORS. Weaver is involved in the community coaching his sons’ teams with Evansville Youth Soccer, Evansville Youth Baseball and the Catholic School’s Tiger Cub Basketball; as well as numerous boards past and present such as Land Bank Corporation, Commission on Homelessness, Evansville African-American Museum and Regional Economic Ambassador.

Jonathan came to Evansville in February 2000 to work for WEHT as a broadcast meteorologist.