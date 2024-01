EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Former Evansville City Council member Jonathan Weaver has filed to run for Vanderburgh County Commissioner.

Weaver’s family was present as the Republican filed his candidacy. “We love being involved, (we) love donating our time back to the community,” Weaver says.

Before his time with the Evansville City Council, Weaver also spent four years serving as the Vanderburgh County Assessor.