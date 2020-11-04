Weinzapfel AG bid defeated; says, “I wanted to restore honor… to the office”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The race for Indiana Attorney General features a former Evansville mayor against a former U.S. Congressman.

Republican Todd Rokita has staged a political comeback in winning the Indiana Attorney General’s office.

The former congressman defeated former Evansville mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, who served two terms.

The State Republican Party nominated Rokita over current Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Weinzapfel spoke to Eyewitness News before the results came in for the Indiana Attorney General seat.

He remained out of the public eye for several years before becoming chancellor at Ivy Tech.

After leaving that post, he went into private law practice.

Tuesday night, Weinzapfel shared what brought him back to politics.

He says “I thought it was incumbent on me to get into this race, because, I wanted to restore honor, and integrity, and purpose to the office.”

Weinzapfel added, the toughest issue they’ve battled throughout the campaign trail was the Affordable Care Act, and making sure, he says, they protect healthcare for people with pre-existing conditions.

