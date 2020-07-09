Weinzapfel AG campaign reports nearly $1 million raised

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Democratic nominee for Indiana Attorney General Jonathan Weinzapfel announced Thursday that his campaign has raised nearly $1 million since its launch late last year.

In campaign finance reports, which will be made public on July 15, the Weinzapfel for Attorney General campaign will show its $172,883.70 in the second quarter and a total of $968,678.20 since December 10, 2019.

“We are so pleased with the strong position the campaign is in,” said Ann Bochnowski, Weinzapfel for Attorney General Chair. “Despite the pandemic, an economic slowdown and a very competitive nomination battle, we’ve continued to raise the funds necessary to win this race in the fall, no matter who our opponent might be.”

The campaign, which has more than $720,000 cash-on-hand, reported contributions from 499 donors.

Jonathan Weinzapfel was elected mayor of Evansville in 2003 and re-elected in 2007.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)