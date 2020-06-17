Indiana Democrats nominate Jonathan Weinzapfel for attorney general

(WEHT) – The Indiana Democratic Party announced former Evansville mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel is the party’s nominee for attorney general.

Weinzapfel faced off against long-time state senator Karen Tallian in a primary decided by state delegates, not directly by voters.

Current Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill faces opposition within his party.
Hill was part of a controversy and had his law license suspended as discipline for allegations that he groped four women at a party.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

