EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville organization whose goal is to strengthen the mental health of Hoosier children celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday.

Youth First kicked off a year long celebration to mark its 25th anniversary. Youth First partners with more than 100 schools across 13 Indiana counties to provide substance abuse programs and promote healthy behaviors to maximize student success.

Through all 25 years of service to its communities, the organization has seen results first-hand.

“We’ve actually hired some students that have gone on to become mental health professionals themselves,” says Julie Hoon, Vice President of Philanthropy. “Now they work for the agency. So it’s, it’s quite a feeling when you know you’ve impacted someone so much that they wanna go on and impact people.”

25 years later, over 50,000 students in more than 115 schools have access to social workers and hundreds of prevention programs through Youth First.

More information can be found here.