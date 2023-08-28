OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Glenn Family Services will host a free grief camp for kids on Sept. 9, called Camp Logan. Camp Logan will be held at Precious Blood Parrish Hall from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m..



Previously known as Camp Courage, The goal of the camp is to help the youth better understand the feelings associated with grief and loss. It’s been hosted annually for 15 years, before being paused during COVID; The renaming of the event aims to honor Logan Davis.

Davis was an 18-year-old Owensboro Catholic student who died in a car wreck in July of 2020.

Logan’s mother says she is grateful to be able to continue Logan’s legacy in this way.

“[my] hope [is] that for kids to know that adults have difficulty grieving too, and know that they’re not alone. The feelings they have aren’t any different that what we have, and hopefully some of the things we do can help them to feel that and know that,” said Karla Davis, Logan’s mother.

Youth aged 6-16 who have experienced the death of a relative or close friend are encouraged to attend. Registration can be completed by calling Glenn Funeral Home and asking for Betty Medley Wallace.