HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The YWCA Evansville invites the community to honor survivors during the month of October for Domestic Violence Awareness month by participating in several initiatives during their “YWCA Week Without Violence” campaign.

This year’s Week Without Violence began on October 16 and continues through October 23. One of the major events during the week, is the Chalk it Up on Main on October 19.

During the Chalk it Up on Main event, the YWCA and other community organizations will be chalking up the sidewalks on Main Street between 2nd and 3rd Street with messages of peach and anti-violence. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be followed by a proclamation from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Using anti-violence slogans, statistics, and sidewalk chalk, YWCA raises awareness about domestic violence through beautiful artwork and statistics portraying the harsh realities for survivors. Many local organizations and schools have already participated in this year’s campaign with the goal of filling the sidewalks of every corner of our community with hope for a brighter tomorrow.

As part of the mission to empower women, YWCA is the largest provider of domestic violence services to survivors in the United States. Each year YWCA Evansville provides approximately 16,000 nights of safe shelter for women and children, many of whom have been affected by domestic violence. “It is important to honor survivors during the month of October, and we feel it is critical that we remind our local community that domestic violence is still a reality here,” said YWCA CEO Erika Taylor. “YWCA clients walk through our doors carrying heavy burdens and overcome many obstacles to rebuild their lives. They truly are survivors.”