Oakland City University Indianapolis Colts Ticket Sweepstakes

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
87°
Sign Up
Evansville
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Politics from The Hill
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Hispanic Heritage Month
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Family court judge indefinitely suspended from practicing …
Top Stories
Evansville paramedic honored for “exemplary service”
EPD: Woman fights with officers during arrest, spits …
Vote for the best cinnamon roll at the West Side …
Video
Providence Uptown Fall Festival coming this Saturday
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Beat the Experts Week 7
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Terry Francona steps away as Cleveland’s winningest …
Top Stories
Lorenzen, Buxton, Hernández, Cueto out for Wild Card …
John Gordon, artist who helped design Packers’ distinctive …
Rookie Devon Witherspoon scores on 97-yard pick-6 …
Chicago woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Lucas Oil Center Wash or Wait Forecast
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Tristate Fall Activities
Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month
Feed The Farmer
Senior Shout-Outs
Pledge of Allegiance
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
A Healthy You
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Bassemier’s Pitmaster Barbeque
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Top Stories
GRDHD raising awareness about breast cancer
Video
Top Stories
Football is back at OCU
Video
Top Stories
All about Fall at Julep Home and Gifts
Video
Need a job? Check out our job fair this week!
Video
How you can get a flu shot this week
Video
Morgan Evans at the Preston Arts Center
Video
Contests
On The Fly’s #EverywhereUR Sweepstakes
Kings Fall Festival Sweepstakes
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Bryan Freeze American Senior Benefits Contest
Mayse Market Fall Fun Giveaway
High School Spirit Wear Contest brought to you by Southwest Grafix
3 Degree Guarantee
Fall Fun Giveaway brought to you by Hefley Life and Health
Oakland City University Indianapolis Colts Ticket Sweepstakes
Fight the Bite Contest
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Oakland City University Indianapolis Colts Ticket Sweepstakes
Trending Stories
Certain items not allowed at Fall Festival
Family court judge indefinitely suspended from practicing …
Funeral arrangements announced for instructor involved …
Evansville paramedic honored for “exemplary service”
The fastest fast food drive-thru? Not Chick-fil-A