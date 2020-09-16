Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Indiana
Pass or Fail
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives daily COVID-19 update
Top Stories
Judge has message for Spencer County jurors
Hershey’s new Halloween website maps out safe trick-or-treating plans
Viewer in Panama City gets up and close with Hurricane Sally
Video
EWSU looks to make bills easier for customers to understand
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Big Ten says no public ticket sales for football
Video
Top Stories
Colts place running back Marlon Mack on IR, elevate receiver Daurice Fountain to active roster
Devin Mockobee breaks Boonville single game rushing record
Video
Decker Renfrow wins week #4 Home Team Friday Play Of The Night
Video
SOURCES: BIG TEN to play football this season
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Help for Chronic Pain
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – British Car Show
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Deja Vu Skin & Health Center
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Big Brothers Big Sisters
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Leadership Everyone
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Trending Stories
Viewer in Panama City gets up and close with Hurricane Sally
Video
WATCH LIVE: Governor Pritzker gives update on COVID-19 in Illinois
Weather
WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gives weekly COVID-19 update
Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
Video