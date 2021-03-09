Remarkable Women: Carrie Holland

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News is once again proud to share local stories of Remarkable Women for 2021. We asked you, and you nominated women the make a difference in our community.

The first of four finalists we’ll introduce you to is Carrie Holland.

For some, the calling of a life of service begins at an early age. For others, the desire to give back may arrive after retirement or as an idea from a friend. Carrie Holland is an Owensboro native who has spent years devoting countless hours to making sure the hospital’s mission thrives.

“It just got me out of the house and gave me something to do, and I could help others.”

After Holland’s husband James passed away in 2005, a friend suggested she start volunteering at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Holland signed up and has been a staple at the hospital ever since. She spends eight hours a day, three days a week volunteering.

“Answer the phone on the information desk. I would help out with the surgery waiting, where they sign in patients and things.”

When Carrie isn’t working in the office helping with auxiliary sales or taking calls, she spends time in the gift shop. “You get to see a lot of people and everything,” said Holland. “You get to see a lot of new stuff they bring in, you know because they sell a little bit of everything in that gift shop.”

“It’s nice to be able to help them you know, they’ll come down there maybe they have someone in the hospital and they want to give them a little something,” said Holland.

Not only does Carrie help others in the hospital, but volunteering has allowed her to connect with the community in a new way.

“Companionship, you know and being with other people,” said Holland. “I’m a widow.”

Surrounded by her Owensboro Health blanket at home, Carrie has spent the majority of the past year waiting patiently to return to the hospital. The pandemic has forced her and others to wonder when they will volunteer again.

“Depressing at times you know because you have to keep yourself occupied,” said Holland. The 79-year-old plans to head back to Owensboro Health as soon as she’s allowed.

As far as being a finalist for Remarkable Women…

“You did what??” said Holland.

While she appreciates being recognized by the hospital community, Carrie stresses the importance of helping her neighbor, and leaving a legacy behind to her two children, six grandchildren, and one great-grand child.

“Do the best you can when you can,” said Holland.