Anyone can do something remarkable, but few can truly be remarkable.

Eyewitness News is searching for the Tri-State’s Remarkable Woman, and we asked you to send us some ideas, women in your life who have inspired and influenced you. Women who have made a difference.

You sent in some amazing nominations, nearly all worthy of the title, but a few rose to the top to be our four finalists.

Tonight we introduce you to the first of those finalists, a woman in Owensboro whose remarkable power exists in her ability to lift up the forgotten for all to see, lighten the heavy load on a troubled soul and to serve those who served our country.

Jessie Hettinger is a 75-year-old Energizer Bunny, doesn’t slow down, running on kindness, love of country and commitment to those who’ve served.

On this day, she’s organizing a drive-by birthday celebration for World War II veteran Clarence Redfern, turning 100 years old.

“They don’t think they did anything, but I want to let them to know we think they did because so many of them are forgotten and not remembered.”

14 days after his birthday celebration, and 77 years after he stormed the beaches of Normandy, Clarence passed on from this world, but thanks to Jessie, he went knowing he was appreciated.

“And that’s why I do this. To show them that I am proud of what they did for our country. And that’s what we need to let all our veterans know.”

Surrounded by service all her life, Jessie’s father served in World War II. Also, her late husband, her son, brothers-in-law, nephew, current fiance all served in various branches of the military. But the one who spurred her to action –

“My Uncle Robert Wright.”

Her Uncle Bobby, who went Missing in Action in Korea.

“That was the forgotten war.”

And never came home.

“My grandmother went to her grave not knowing where he is at. And whenever you have an MIA or Prisoner of War veteran, you don’t get the final closures of having their bodies in a grave as the one’s that got killed in action. You don’t receive a folded flag. You don’t get the service. You just get the time to wait. So we’re still hoping and waiting. Just waiting.”

So while she waits, Jessie turns her focus to those who are here.

“I just want to help people.”

She’s the President of Owensboro’s VFW Post 696 Auxiliary going on 8 years now.

“I don’t want any of the veterans to be forgotten. I want them to be remembered.”

A go-to-gal, Jessie has a hand in jut about anything involving veterans in Daviess County – organizing parades, holding Flag Day, serving weekly meals, advocating to lawmakers, hanging commemorative road signs.

“It means the world to me. They are not forgotten. People will see them and know.”

She is a force of positivity, always in motion until a troubled veteran in need reaches out for help.

“He has PTSD real bad”

It’s then that she slows down –

“They’ll all call me. Talk to me about different things.”

Giving all her attention to a quiet one-on-one conversation.

“I just listen to them and talk to them.”

Making sure they get help.

“I want the veterans to know that they are welcome to come here. They’re welcome, they will get the help they need and a smile on their face. That is my thing to see the smile on their face and know that I done something to help them.”

It’s clear Jessie is dearly loved. Everyone we talked to told us so. But Post 696 Adjutant Chuck Kucera, a Vietnam veteran himself, summed it up best:

“She is the music. The heart and the soul of this organization,” said Kucera.

With a refrain she won’t let anyone forget.

“Do not forget our veterans. Let them know that they are not forgotten. That is the biggest thing on my list,” said Jessie.