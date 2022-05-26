8 best bug zapper rackets

Best zapper rackets for killing bugs

With a reliable bug zapper racket, you can dispatch flying insects at close range. Most rackets are durable and designed to kill on contact. This makes them convenient for handling small pest problems around the house. Plus, unlike many insect killers that use potentially harmful pesticides, zapper rackets don’t usually rely on chemicals to work. This makes them a safer, in-house solution to pest control than other options.

Shock strength

Typically represented as volts, shock strength affects how well a bug zapper racket can kill different types of insects. Most rackets have a voltage ranging from 500 to 3,000, but the most reliable models have at least 2,000 volts. If you need a stronger insect killer or plan to target multiple pests at once, consider getting a bug zapper that goes outside.

Be careful with rackets that have a higher voltage as they can run hot with regular use. If you notice yours is starting to overheat, turn it off and take it outside so it can cool down. Alternatively, choose a racket with an outer layer to keep from accidentally shocking your fingers.

Design and material

Bug zapper rackets come in the following main designs:

With a protective layer: Some have a mesh outer layer that keeps the user from making direct contact with the electric grid. This is especially beneficial for those with small children who might otherwise injure themselves by using the racket. The downside is that the mesh can also keep larger insects from reaching the grid, making the racket less effective.

As the name implies, most bug rackets look similar to standard rackets, such as those used for tennis. Besides the optional protective layer, these rackets have the following main design features:

Handle: This is usually between 7 and 12 inches long. Some handles have an ergonomic design or nonslip grip for easy use.

Power source

Most bug zapper rackets rely on lithium or AA batteries. These require replacement every couple of years. Some rackets come with additional batteries, while others require a separate purchase.

Some rackets come with a built-in rechargeable battery. These rackets often cost more upfront, but they can last a long time and don’t require additional batteries later. Rackets that come with a rechargeable battery also often have a charging station.

Additional features

Most bug zapper rackets also have the following:

Active light or power light: Generally small and red, this light indicates when the electric grid is active. This can keep you from accidentally leaving it on when not in use.

Targeted insects

Depending on the voltage and size of the grid, electric bug zapper rackets can eliminate small, medium and large insects, such as:

Gnats

Mosquitoes

Moths

Ants

Fruit flies

Horseflies

Small centipedes or millipedes

8 best bug zapper rackets

Zap It! Bug Zapper Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket

With a powerful 4,000-volt grid and an LED light that attracts flying insects, this handheld racket is perfect for handling pests outside on the porch or in the driveway. It comes in mini, medium and large sizes. It also has a built-in lithium battery that lasts a long time and is rechargeable via a USB port.

Sold by Amazon

Black Flag Portable Handheld Bug Zapper Insect Killer Racket

At 2,750 volts, this handheld bug zapper can immediately kill any insects that come into contact with it. It comes with a hanging hook, making it easy to store when not in use. It’s best for medium and large insects since smaller ones can more easily avoid the grid.

Sold by Home Depot

Faicuk 2-Pack Bug Zapper Racket Electric Fly Swatter

Available individually or as a set, this durable racket has 3,000 volts and can kill flying bugs on contact. It has a three-layer safety mesh and has a two-trigger activation feature for extra protection.

Sold by Amazon

Mafiti Electric Fly Swatter

Offered in yellow, blue and dark green, this bug racket is designed specifically for flies and similarly sized insects. It comes in either a one, two or three-pack and is sturdy enough for indoor and outdoor use. It uses two double-A batteries.

Sold by Amazon

Vanelc USB Rechargeable Electric Fly Swatter Racket

Available in a two-pack, this rechargeable electric racket is a great option for dealing with flying insects inside or outside. It has an LED light that can attract biting insects, such as flies and mosquitoes. It also works on its own while standing up, making it convenient for keeping bugs away from your bed.

Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker Electric Fly Swatter And Fly Zapper

Made from stainless steel and aluminum, this durable racket has a nickel-plated high-voltage grid. The head is large enough to handle nearly any bug. Plus, it doesn’t require precision to use it effectively. It’s lightweight and uses two double-A batteries.

Sold by Amazon

Nobug Handheld Electric Bug Zapper

With 3,000 volts of power, this racket is great for eliminating flying insects such as flies, mosquitoes and gnats. It has a protective grid, a switch button and an indicator light.

Sold by Amazon

Pal And Sam Bug Zapper

This bug zapper racket comes with a small charging station that fits perfectly on small surfaces, such as a bedside table. Designed with a protective grid, it can kill flying insects either manually or automatically. The battery lasts a long time without needing a recharge.

Sold by Amazon

