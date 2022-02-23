Which camp showers are best?

When you’re on a long camping trip, relying on campsite bathrooms or bathing in a lake all the time can get frustrating in a hurry. With a camp shower, though, you can freshen up quickly and easily wherever you are.

Camping showers are available in several types, so you can find an option for casual camping trips or more rugged adventures that take you off the grid. If you’re looking for a compact, battery-powered camp shower, the Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a camp shower

Camp shower types

You can choose from several types of camp showers, depending on the resources available to you while camping.

Gravity hang camping showers: These are the most basic and traditional camping showers. They don't require any power because they only consist of a bag that holds a certain amount of water. You then suspend the bag from a tree or other tall structure, so it's positioned above you for gravity to drop the water over you.

Pump camping shower: These camping showers are similar to a gravity hang camping shower, but they don't need to be positioned above you to work. Instead, they have a hand or foot pump that helps create pressure to dispense the water where you need it.

Battery-powered camping showers: These camping showers use batteries to generate power to send the water through the shower. Some models use rechargeable batteries, so you don't have to replace them.

Electric camping showers: These camping showers feature a motor and fan to drive the water through the shower. They must be plugged into an outlet or generator for use.

Solar camping showers: These camping showers use solar panels and a power reservoir to generate the energy necessary to send the water through the shower. Unfortunately, they don't work well in highly dense forest areas.

Gas-powered showers: These camping showers are usually the most expensive. They run on propane, which not only sends the water through the shower but effectively heats it, too, so you can take a hot shower. They can be very heavy, though, making hiking with them challenging.

Enclosure

Depending on where you’re camping, you may need some privacy when showering. Some camping showers come with an enclosed tent that shields you from prying eyes. The tent usually features a pop-up design, allowing for a quick, easy setup.

Size

A camping shower’s size plays a key role in how easy it is to carry with you while camping. For example, a large, heavy gas-powered shower won’t be easy to carry if you usually backpack. On the other hand, a compact, lightweight gravity hang shower or a pump shower is perfect for camping trips where you’re only bringing a backpack.

What to look for in a quality camp shower

Tank capacity

It’s important to consider how large a camping shower’s tank is, so you can be sure that it provides enough water for your showers. Smaller showers generally have a tank capacity of 3 to 5 gallons, which is usually good enough for a quick shower.

If you prefer longer showers or want to wash dishes and clothing in addition to bathing, you’ll likely need a larger capacity shower. Look for a model that can hold 10 or more gallons of water.

Variable pressure shower head

Some camping showers allow you to control the flow rate for your shower head. That means you up the flow rate for tasks like washing dishes or mud from your hiking boots and decrease it for a relaxing shower.

Hot/cold water

Most camping showers can’t heat the water that flows through them, which leaves you taking a cool or cold shower. However, since camping is most popular in warmer weather, you may not mind if your water is a little cold.

However, if you tend to camp in cooler weather — or just don’t deal well with cold showers — you may want to invest in a shower with a hot water system. Unfortunately, these showers are usually gas-powered and pretty expensive.

How much you can expect to spend on a camp shower

Camping showers usually cost between $10-$500. Simple gravity hang or pump camping showers are the most affordable, ranging from $10-$25. Battery-powered and electric showers typically cost between $25-$60, but you’ll pay more than $100 for showers with a pop-up tent and/or a hot water system.

Camp shower FAQ

Are camp showers eco-friendly?

A. A camp shower doesn’t have an environmental impact itself, so you don’t have to worry about it damaging the area where you’re camping. However, the soap you use can do damage. Use all-natural, biodegradable soap to limit the impact on the environment.

How long a shower can I take in a camp shower?

A. It depends on how large its tank capacity is. For example, with a 5-gallon shower, you can usually get between 2 to 3 minutes of shower time. However, a larger capacity shower with a tank that holds at least 10 gallons of water can provide 8 or more minutes for showering.

What’s the best camp shower to buy?

Top camp shower

Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower

What you need to know: With an easy-to-use design, this lightweight, handheld camping shower provides an instant shower for any camping trip.

What you’ll love: It features a battery-powered pump that can be recharged via a computer or car adapter with a USB cable. It can also connect to any sink or bucket of water to provide a shower. Additionally, it has a suction cup to secure the showerhead to any flat surface.

What you should consider: Water can get inside the USB charging port if you aren’t careful about how you position the shower.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camp shower for the money

Stearns Sun Shower 4 Portable Shower

What you need to know: This budget-friendly camping shower is lightweight and easy to pack, but it still provides a quality outdoor shower.

What you’ll love: It can hold up to 4 gallons of water and uses solar power to heat the water. It also has a built-in thermometer to let you know the water’s temperature before showering. The convenient on/off valve makes it easy to turn off the shower.

What you should consider: It can take several hours to heat the water to a comfortable temperature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kedsum Portable Camp Shower

What you need to know: This camp shower assembles quickly and easily and weighs just over 25 ounces, making it easy to throw in your backpack.

What you’ll love: It comes with two rechargeable batteries that can run for up to 120 minutes. The pump detaches from the batteries, so they don’t need to be submerged in water. It assembles in a matter of minutes with any bucket or tub.

What you should consider: It can take several hours to charge the batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

