Which dog leash holder is best?

When you walk out the door your dog needs things just like you need your keys, phone and wallet. Your keys and all the doggy needs can be kept conveniently together at the front door with a leash holder. Many quality holders are wall-mounted pieces with one or multiple hooks to keep your dog’s leashes organized and easy to grab. There are various styles including modern, rustic and personalized designs for your home. If your household needs an affordable, high-quality dog leash holder, the Qikafan Dog Leash Holder is the top choice.

Why do I need a dog leash holder?

A leash holder keeps your dog’s leashes untangled and ready to go. Some styles provide extra room to store treats, poop bags or portable water bowls for your adventure. When you’re prepared to take your pup when it needs to go, you can both have a stress-free, enjoyable outing together.

What to know before you buy a dog leash holder

Consider the needs of your household when choosing a leash holder. Do you have multiple dogs? How big are they? Do they like to have treats while they’re on a walk? Below are some of the most important things you should think about before deciding which dog leash holder is best for you.

Material

Dog leash holders are made of sturdy materials including wood, steel and antique metal. Steel hooks provide the strength needed to hold heavy or multiple leashes and they are typically supported by wood or more metal. Dog owners can be confident after they’ve secured it onto the wall knowing it won’t fall apart or break from the weight of hanging things on it.

Size

There are single hook holders and multiple hook options. Which type you need depends on how much space you need to hang your dog’s leashes. Determine the number of dogs and leashes you have before selecting a size. Then, consider if you want to store treats or other out-the-door items to keep handy for walks. The more you want to store, the larger the dog leash holder you need.

Easy installation

Be sure the leash holder is something you can install before you purchase it. It is likely to include any materials needed to install it such as screws, screw protectors and other hanging needs. Check to see what other tools you need to install it, most holders require the customer to come prepared with the hammer or power drill.

What to look for in a quality dog leash holder

Durability

You want your dog leash holder to last. It needs to be sturdy enough to hold your dog’s things and be damage-resistant. There are times you and your dog come home after a wet or dirty day and you need to know the holder can handle that. Metal should be coated to resist rust and accommodate wet leashes without fail. Everything should be safe and secure on the wall, not easily damaged or pulled down by your dog tugging at a leash when it wants to go out.

Style

Dog leash holders come in unique designs to indicate what they are for. There are minimalistic, single hook options for smaller dogs or dog households and larger options for multidog homes. The larger your dog leash holder the more opportunity you have for cutesy, decorative designs. However, if you prefer sleek, simple leash holders there are several sizes with attractive styles.

Storage capacity

If you have one dog, you may not need a lot of extra hooks to hang your leashes. However, if you have many dogs or even a couple of large ones, you may need more space. Some dog leash holders are made knowing you want to hold more than just dog leashes. Many have storage space as well for additional items.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog leash holder

On average, a quality dog leash holder costs $10-$25.

Dog leash holder FAQ

Where should I put a dog leash holder?

A. Hang your leash holder near the door you leave out of most often to take your dog on a walk. This keeps everything available to you when your pup is ready. Hang it high enough so that your dog cannot pull it down.

How can I hang my dog leash holder without damage to the wall?

A. If you don’t want to screw your leash organizer into the wall, you can stick it there. Use adhesive or double-sided sticky pads to secure the holder on the wall. Make sure to press firmly and give it time to dry or settle before hanging anything on it.

What’s the best dog leash holder to buy?

Top dog leash holder

Qikafan Dog Leash Holder

What you need to know: This leash holder is for dog-loving households who want to have everything organized and available at the door.

What you’ll love: There are six hooks for hanging leashes, collars and keys by your door with extra room for other stored items. You can keep your dog’s treats, medicine, and other important reminders all conveniently together with their leash and harness.

What you should consider: This holder may not be big enough for households with many leashes or multiple large dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog leash holder for the money

DEI Dog Leash Rack

What you need to know: This is a sturdy, metal wall rack with three hooks for dog leashes.

What you’ll love: It has a simple design with the silhouette of a dog and bone above the hooks. It is easy to install on your wall and includes the hardware needed to hang the rack. This holder comes in two coated metal colors, white and black.

What you should consider: This is a small rack and not ideal for households with many dogs or leashes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

J Jackcube Design Wood Dog Leash Holder

What you need to know: This is a decorative wooden dog leash rack with three hooks and a storage bin.

What you’ll love: The rack is shaped like a dog bone and has “Did someone say walk?” written on it. It is made of wood and steel to support leashes and other heavy items. The entire leash holder is 11.81 inches long and the storage bin is 8.5 inches.

What you should consider: A customer reported that this leash holder lacks detailed instructions for installing the rack onto your wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

