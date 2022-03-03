Which “Harry Potter” lamp is best?

There’s something very distinct about the lighting in the “Harry Potter” films. It’s moody and magical. Lighting was a very important part of the look of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. If you’re a die-hard “Harry Potter” fan, you may want to bring some of that magical lighting into your own home. From potion lights to owl lamps, there are several options to choose from.

The best “Harry Potter” lamp is the Golden Snitch Lamp that features the coveted Golden Snitch from the game of Quidditch. It includes a glass-like case surrounding the “floating” ball and an LED light base.

What to know before you buy a “Harry Potter” lamp

Quidditch

Some of the most popular “Harry Potter” lamps you’ll find revolve around the game of Quidditch. This is a fictional game from the “Harry Potter” series that plays a big role in the overall story. Harry himself plays the position of Seeker, which is the most important one in the game. The Seeker must capture the Golden Snitch, a fast-flying ball with wings that only the best of the best can secure. Many “Harry Potter” lamps will feature the Golden Snitch either as a reading light or in a display case.

Film ambiance

The ambiance in the “Harry Potter” films played a crucial role in creating a magical and suspenseful feel for audience members. During the opening scene of the first film, when baby Harry Potter is being dropped off on his aunt and uncle’s doorstep by Dumbledore, you’ll notice dim lighting all around, from the moonlit street to the subtle front door light. This would set the tone for the remainder of the film series. The writers and directors wanted to create a sense of dread and to let viewers know that magic isn’t always magical.

Hogwarts’ lighting

The lighting inside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is by far the most important lighting in the film. Here you can see a lot of ornate lamps and lighting by way of fire. Many of the “Harry Potter” lamps you find today will mimic the designs and overall aesthetic found within the walls of Hogwarts. You can find lamps with the official school crest on the shade, potion containers and goblets, all of which use ambient mood lighting.

What to look for in a quality “Harry Potter” lamp

Creatures and animals

Aside from Wizards and Witches, “Harry Potter” stories feature a slew of magical creatures and animals. It’s no surprise that dragons play a role in the franchise. For instance, Harry, Hermione and Ron break into Gringott’s Bank Vault only to come face to face with the Ukrainian Ironbelly Dragon. This is one of several dragons in Harry’s adventures, but this one in particular is the largest of all the dragons. It’s covered in silver and gray scales and has an utterly menacing presence. Owls and ravens also feature heavily in “Harry Potter.” All of these creatures, including the Ironbelly Dragon, appear on lamps based on the book’s lore.

Color-changing

If you’re serious about creating the ambience from the “Harry Potter” films, you’re going to want a lamp that changes colors. Although the film may appear dark in general, the various spells and potions bring splashes of bright colors to the screen. Color-changing lamps use red, blue and green (RGB) LED lights that use those three basic colors, which when combined, create a wealth of brilliant color options. These types of lamps can do wonders for creating a truly magical atmosphere in your home.

Items and tools

Along with the Golden Snitch from Quidditch, there are several items in the films that have been transformed into lamps. High-quality “Harry Potter” lamps will feature items directly from the movies. The Goblet of Fire was a centerpiece from the story that holds its namesake. As a lamp, it offers a calming red light ambience. There’s also the Triwizard Cup lamp that features an exact replica of the cup from the Triwizard Tournament. There’s also the lamp that Hagrid holds when leading Harry and his friends through the Forbidden Forest. It’s no surprise this has been made into an actual lamp for your home.

How much you can expect to spend on a “Harry Potter” lamp

A “Harry Potter” lamp costs $30-$65.

“Harry Potter” lamp FAQ

Are “Harry Potter” lamps battery powered?

A. Most “Harry Potter” lamps are battery powered. This is mainly because they are novelty lamps meant more for ambient lighting and decoration than practical lighting. Battery powered lights allow you to display the lamp in spots where a cord may not reach.

Are there “Harry Potter” book reading lamps?

A. Yes. There are “Harry Potter” Golden Snitch book lamps that are designed specifically for reading books. These lamps often utilize a plastic clip that hooks to your book and provides more direct lighting to the pages.

What’s the best “Harry Potter” lamp to buy?

Top “Harry Potter” lamp

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Lamp

What you need to know: The Snitch is the ball used in the game Quidditch, but this lamp used the coveted Golden Snitch.

What you’ll love: The lamp base holds the Golden Snitch using a transparent stand, making it look like it’s floating in mid-air. A glass case surrounds the ball as the base lights up. You can turn on the lamp with a simple touch of the glass case.

What you should consider: This lamp uses a USB connection to power it instead of batteries or a wall outlet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Harry Potter” lamp for the money

Harry Potter Triwizard Cup Lamp

What you need to know: This officially licensed lamp is an exact replica of the coveted Triwizard Cup featured in the film.

What you’ll love: Ukrainian Ironbelly dragons act as handles for the side of the lamp going from the base to their snarling heads at the top. An LED light shines from the base into the transparent top of the cup, which features carved images of trees into the glass-like side panels.

What you should consider: This lamp requires three AAA batteries, which are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Harry Potter Stick Table Lamp

What you need to know: This cool “Harry Potter” lamp features the Hogwarts crest and has an easy-pull on and off chain.

What you’ll love: It’s perfect for a desk, dresser or side table.

What you should consider: Some customers mentioned the shade was made of a very thin material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

