Which outdoor ping-pong table is best?

Ping-pong matches can get intense, whether it’s in a competitive league or just for fun. Having a reliable table that can withstand many matches is crucial so you don’t need frequent replacements. While some people use any random table to play ping-pong, outdoor ping-pong tables can offer a variety of features that are specific to the activity.

Outdoor ping-pong tables also tend to be built for outdoor conditions. If you’re looking for a weather-resistant outdoor ping-pong table, the Joola Nova Outdoor Table Tennis Table with Waterproof Net Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an outdoor ping-pong table

Playing surface

Not all playing surfaces are built the same, especially when it comes to outdoor ping-pong tables. Most ping-pong tables are made out of wood; however, this material isn’t suitable for outdoor tables. Look for tables with an aluminum surface, as they tend to offer features such as UV resistance. Thickness is also important — the top of a ping-pong table should range from 12-25 millimeters thick. Anything thinner than 12 millimeters may not provide a good bounce when playing and can damage easily.

Assembly

Some outdoor ping-pong tables are easy to set up, but there are various models that require numerous steps, which can be difficult for some people. The manufacturer usually provides instructions with the table, but if you don’t want to do it yourself, you can always hire an assembly company to put the table together for you.

Playing space

The standard ping-pong table dimensions are 9 feet wide x 5 feet long x 2.5 feet high. It’s recommended to have at least 4 feet of extra space on either end of the table, and 3 feet of space on the sides. The extra space gives you the proper space to play the game, and the more space, the better. Ensure that you have enough space for the table to fit and to play with.

What to look for in a quality outdoor ping-pong table

Wheel locks

Some outdoor ping-pong tables don’t have wheels, and you should stay away from these models, as they’re more difficult to move around when needed. For models that have wheels, ensure that they have wheel locks to keep the table in place when it’s standing where you want it.

Weather resistance

Some type of weather-resistant design for an outdoor ping-pong table is a must. This means your table will fare well on sunny days with UV resistance and be able to withstand moisture with water resistance. Most aluminum tables have some amount of weather resistance.

Playback mode

Playback mode means you’re able to fold one side of the table upwards, allowing you to play ping-pong by yourself. It’s similar to if you were practicing tennis against a wall. Tables with playback mode are great if you have no one to play with or just want to improve your game.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor ping-pong table

For those on a small budget, you can find tables on the low end for $100-$450, but the legs and material of the table may not be reliable. You can find reliable mid-range tables that can be used for tournaments ranging from $450-$600, and if you want something that will last for years, high-end and luxury tables cost $600 and up.

Outdoor ping-pong table FAQ

Is there a difference between table tennis and ping-pong?

A. Table tennis and ping-pong are essentially the same things, except table tennis is played in competitive events and tournaments and abides by standard table tennis rules. Ping-pong is more of a friendly competition that can abide by table tennis rules as well, but the rules can be adjusted when playing with friends.

Can you sit at a ping-pong table?

A. Even if the table has a high enough weight capacity to hold you, you should never sit on a ping-pong table as you risk weakening the table and possibly damaging it.

What are the best outdoor ping-pong tables to buy?

Top outdoor ping-pong table

Joola Nova Outdoor Table Tennis Table with Waterproof Net Set

What you need to know: This weather-resistant table has a waterproof net that won’t slow down games when in wet conditions.

What you’ll love: The regulation tournament size allows you to play official tournaments. The locking wheels and safety hatch keep the table secure and stable.

What you should consider: It could be a few millimeters thicker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor ping-pong table for the money

PRO SPIN Midsize Ping-Pong Table

What you need to know: With a lightweight build and easy assembly, this table is perfect when you want to bring it to a party.

What you’ll love: When folded, the top edge of the table has a handle so you can carry it with ease. The table comes with a set of ping-pong balls, paddles, and a table cover, so you’ll be ready to play as soon as you get it.

What you should consider: The table can become unstable after frequent use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stiga XTR Series Table Tennis Table

What you need to know: This table sets up quickly, as 95% of it is pre-assembled.

What you’ll love: Folding is easy with this table, and it also has a playback mode so you can practice. The aluminum top layer provides UV and weather resistance for outdoor conditions.

What you should consider: The edges can warp when exposed to significant moisture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

