Denim on denim: Everything you need to be on trend with denim this year

Denim as we recognize it today has been in use for nearly 200 years as a dependable low-cost material. Or at least, it’s low-cost when not in the hands of high-end fashion designers. It’s highly versatile, too, being used for all manner of clothing and other items such as bags.

It can be worn as a part of an outfit or worn as the entirety of one. It even comes in endless colors and shades so you can dress with light colors, dark colors or somewhere in the middle.

In this article: Amebelle Denim Shirt, Hengao Denim Jeans and Levi’s Denim Jacket.

Denim clothing types

Denim, like any clothing material, can be used to make nearly any type of clothing. However, denim is used most commonly for four types of clothes: shirts, pants (usually called jeans), shorts and jackets.

Best denim shirts for women

Amebelle Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Chambray Denim Crop Top

Denim shirts aren’t inherently “country,” but this tied-at-the-waist one can be the perfect shirt for a honky tonk if you pair it with a cowboy hat. It comes in six sizes and three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Women’s Retro Long-Sleeved Western Denim Snap Shirt

This straightforward shirt is perfect for wearing to a job that’s a little more hands-on than others. The buttons are snaps, and it comes in seven sizes and two colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best denim shirts for men

Legendary Whitetails Men’s Outlaw Western Shirt

Denim doesn’t have to mean solid blue all of the time. Take a look at this plaid-focused shirt as a great example (though there is still a solid blue option). It comes in nine sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Milwaukee Leather Men’s Gray Armored Denim Shirt

It’s a dangerous world out there, especially if you go it alone. This shirt is ready-made to help protect you with motorcycle armor and Kevlar-reinforced shoulders and elbows among its features. It comes in eight sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Western Long-Sleeved Snap Firm Finish Shirt

Sometimes it’s hard to parse what “business casual” actually means. This shirt is one answer. It comes in four sizes and three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best denim jeans for women

Lee Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Jeans can get surprisingly complicated with all the different styles, cuts and terminology, but not these. These are the classic kind of jeans. They come in 24 sizes and six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans

The legs of these jeans end a little higher up the ankle than most, perfect for showcasing new shoes or your favorite pair of boots. They come in 17 sizes and 16 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler High-Rise Skinny Jeans

With a good, dependable pair of skinny jeans and a high waist, you’ll be showing off your legs in true style with these jeans. They come in 12 sizes and nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best denim jeans for men

Hengao Mens Fashion Slim Fit Skinny Destroyed Ripped Jeans

The ’90s called. They said you can relive all your favorite grunge styles with these jeans. They come in 11 sizes and 27 styles, with some using a zipper and others having buttons.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans

If it weren’t already evident by the basic design that these are meant to be your “everyman” jeans, the 48 sizes and 42 colors they come in would give it away.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Classic 5-Pocket Regular Fit Cotton Denim Jean

These jeans are like most with their small fifth pocket originally meant to hold a pocket watch. Today, the fifth pocket is mostly for show. They come in 87 sizes and seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best denim shorts for women

Angerella Ripped Denim Shorts

Sometimes it’s hard to find good denim shorts that aren’t daisy dukes. These, however, come in 41 colors and five sizes, none of which is short enough to qualify.

Sold by Amazon

Milumia Rolled Hem Denim Shorts

High-waisted shorts are an easy way to help accentuate your natural curves. It doesn’t hurt that these have reasonable pocket space. They come in four sizes and three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Yocur Baggy Denim Shorts

Usually, the waistline of anything denim is set in stone, making it easy for you to feel uncomfortable as the day goes on. These have a drawstring waistband to avoid that. They come in six sizes and 36 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best denim shorts for men

Lee Men’s Carpenter Jean Shorts

These shorts have extra slots and pockets on the side, perfect for keeping some tools on hand as you go about fixing leaks and other issues. They come in nine sizes and five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Classic Relaxed Fit Five-Pocket Jean Short

These classic denim shorts are exactly what you need on a hot summer day while you barbecue in the backyard. They come in 14 sizes and nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best denim jackets for women

Levi’s Women’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

This basic denim jacket is a great addition to any outfit when the weather is a little too cool, but not cold enough for something thicker. It comes in nine sizes and 13 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket

The sleeves of this jacket are a little on the thin side by design. This lets you roll them up for a more casual, fun look. It comes in five sizes and 12 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Floerns Women’s Ripped Distressed Casual Long-Sleeved Denim Jacket

This jacket is a little oversized and a bit torn to help you achieve a grungier look, perfect for music festivals and similar events. It comes in four sizes and seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best denim jackets for men

Signature by Levi Strauss And Co. Gold Label Men’s Signature Trucker Jacket

This jacket is on the refined side, making it perfect for putting together an all-denim outfit. It comes in five sizes and nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

Lee Men’s Chore Coat

This jacket is packed with front pockets so you can carry everything you need. It comes in five sizes and two styles, one with and one without a light brown collar.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.