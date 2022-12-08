Surprises every coffee lover will appreciate

Everyone knows an avid coffee fan who prioritizes a nice coffee mug over breakfast and drinks it around the clock. In fact, you might even be one of them. So next time you need to pick out a gift for a coffee lover, go ahead and treat them to something thoughtful, practical or even indulgent that will make their coffee-filled days all the brighter.

Home and kitchen coffee gifts

LHS Stainless Steel Pour Over Coffee Dripper

This stainless steel reusable mesh coffee filter will prevent anyone with a pour-over coffee maker from throwing money down the drain. Instead of buying filters on a regular basis, you can use one of these, wash it out in the sink and use it again the next day. It is dishwasher-safe and comes with a cleaning brush.

Sold by Amazon

Prepara Evak Fresh Saver Airless Canister

For coffee lovers who like to use coffee beans instead of ground coffee, this glass canister has an airtight top to keep those beans fresher longer. This is the small-to-medium size, but it’s available in a larger size as well.

Sold by Amazon

VOBAGA Imitation Wood Grain Coffee Cup Warmer

This is a reliable beverage heater that plugs into an outlet and won’t cost a fortune. It’s no bigger than a coaster and it has a faux wood finish. Featuring three different temperature settings, it’s heat-resistant, fire-resistant and easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Huogary Electric Milk Frother and Steamer

This stainless steel electric foam maker is easy to use and easy to maintain. The inside is nonstick, and there’s an anti-overflow spout to prevent spillage.

Sold by Amazon

JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder

This manual coffee grinder is a less expensive alternative to the more reliable electric coffee grinders. It is especially useful if your home is prone to losing power in bad weather. It’s quiet, requires no batteries or outlets and features 18 manual settings to help get coffee beans ground exactly how you like them.

Sold by Amazon

EverlongPrintCo Coffee Guide Print

If your coffee lover already has everything they need to make their perfect cup of coffee, consider getting them this poster to complete their “coffee picture.” It features coffee house drink illustrations along with the ingredients and measurements required to make them.

Sold by Etsy

Bialetti 4953 Moka Express Espresso Maker

This aluminum espresso pot makes six cups of espresso and requires no detergents when it comes to cleaning. It has a tasteful design and an easy-to-grip handle that won’t burn your fingers.

Sold by Amazon

Jocuu Electric Gooseneck Kettle

For coffee lovers who like to make pour over coffee, this sleek and elegant stainless steel electric gooseneck kettle in matte black is just what they need. It boils water in three to five minutes and has a variety of temperature control settings.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware French Press

If your coffee lover wants to up their French-press game, this beautiful 34-ounce white ceramic French-press coffeemaker is readily available. It has a nonporous enamel finish and is even dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

Whether your coffee lover needs to get their first coffee grinder or are willing to replace their old one, this stainless steel appliance accommodates enough beans for 12 cups of coffee and provides a quality grind. You may find it difficult to clean it but more reliable than less expensive competitors.

Sold by Amazon

Bath and body coffee gifts

DelightNaturals Coffee House Lip Balm Set

These handmade lip balms are made from organic beeswax and organic oils. The set comes with four flavors, including Creamy Coffee, Vanilla Bean, Chai Tea and CrÃ¨me BrÃ»lÃ©e.

Sold by Etsy

Black Kettle Soap Company Black Coffee Moisturizing Body Lotion

This 9-ounce bottle of lotion utilizes a nourishing formula that isn’t greasy and will soothe dry skin. It has a great coffee scent and is made with sunflower oil, vitamin E and aloe vera.

Sold by Etsy

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub

This vegan body scrub is great for breakouts and scars. It exfoliates and works on acne-prone skin, all while giving off an attractive coffee aroma.

Sold by Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Fresh Coffee Soy Wax Candle

This 9-ounce handmade soy candle gives off notes of caramel crÃ¨me and mocha latte. It’s cruelty-free and comes in an elegant amber glass.

Sold by Etsy

Coffee Because Murder Is Wrong Shirt

This fun T-shirt features a highly skeptical cat drinking a cup of coffee on the front with the words “coffee because murder is wrong” around it. It is available in ten different colors.

Sold by Amazon

Coffee-inspired gift sets

The House On White Oak Coffee Lover Gift Set

This coffee-inspired gift box is well-staged and comes with a warm mocha-latte body scrub and warm mocha-latte coffee fizzy bath bomb, plus shower steamers. You can add a free handwritten gift note upon request.

Sold by Etsy

GiftCreationsByMeg Starbucks Coffee Gift Box

Are you looking for a Starbucks theme? This gift box comes with a 12-ounce medium-roast Starbucks ground coffee package and a vinyl Starbucks travel cup. It also features some sweet treats, including Ferrero Rocher fine hazelnut chocolates.

Sold by Etsy

Split Oak Coffee Gift Box Set

This gift set features eight 2-ounce bags of assorted whole bean coffees along with a French press to brew them in. It makes a particularly nice gift for couples, families or roommates who all love coffee.

Sold by Etsy

Bones Coffee Company Favorite Flavors Sample Pack

This sampler pack offers a great opportunity to test out some high-end coffee flavors before deciding which one you like. There are 10 4-ounce packs featuring a wide variety of flavors.

Sold by Amazon

Sweet Sally’s Soaps Coffee Self-Care Spa Gift Set

Here is a relaxing handcrafted spa set any coffee lover can enjoy. It includes a coffee butter sugar scrub, coffee soap, a soap sack for exfoliation, chocolate coffee lip balm, a coffee and cream bath bomb, and a coffee massage bar that features real coffee beans for added texture.

Sold by Etsy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.