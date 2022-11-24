Which 8-foot Christmas trees are best?

With Christmas quickly approaching, now is the time to start planning your decorations. At the center of it all is the crown jewel of Christmas decor, the shining emerald of a Christmas tree. For many people, an 8-foot tree will fit well in their home and is sure to wow. If you’re looking for a realistic, fluffy spruce, check out the Goplus 8-Foot Pre-Lit Christmas Tree as a top pick.

What to know before you buy an 8-foot Christmas tree

Everyone has their own idea of their perfect Christmas tree in their home, complete with bright Christmas lights glittering off bright ornaments and surrounded by lovingly wrapped presents. Every tree, real or faux, has a home waiting for it. However, there are a few boxes you might want to check before you add your dream tree to your cart.

Lights

A pre-lit tree can be convenient and save you tons of time. If you’re looking to simplify things, they can definitely be the way to go. If you have a preference for lights that aren’t typically found pre-installed, or just like the process of starting your tree from scratch, then a pre-lit tree might not be for you.

Tree stability

Having a sturdy base for your tree is important to anyone, but especially if you have young children or curious pets. Generally, the more “feet,” the better, and metal Christmas tree stands tend to be more secure than plastic ones.

Flocking

Flocking adds the illusion of a beautiful frost covering your tree as if it was just plucked from the woods on a snowy evening. Some people love it, and some people hate it. Whatever you decide, there are plenty of options available and some trees even come with both regular and flocked options.

What to look for in a quality 8-foot Christmas tree

To get the best bang for your buck at any price point, there are a few features you might find worthwhile to look out for. While everyone’s criteria are certainly not the same, decide which features are non-negotiable while browsing.

Tree type

Yes, we know that technically any tree you purchase online will likely be a faux tree, but they are all still modeled and designed after real trees. In fact, most faux Christmas trees list what species of evergreen they are emulating. If you grew up with spruce Christmas trees, then a tree modeled after a spruce might feel the most at home with you.

Tree feet

As mentioned early, a stable tree is a safe tree. The “feet” are what keep the tree steadily on the ground and what will ultimately make or break a tree that is bound to have a few run-ins with clumsy house guests, running children or pets. For maximum stability, choose a tree with metal feet over plastic and at least four evenly spaced feet.

Tree weight

This is also related to tree stability. A slightly heavier tree will have a better chance of staying put when put under stress, but of course, the bigger it is, the harder it will fall. Since faux trees generally come in pieces, don’t be too worried about it being too heavy to handle getting in and out of a box.

How much you can expect to spend on an 8-foot Christmas tree

Keep your budget open to spend anywhere from $70-$200.

8-foot Christmas tree FAQ

Can I use my Christmas tree outside?

A. That will be somewhat dependent on what tree you choose. While most trees will fare fine in moderate weather, wind and rain may pose a threat to a tree without a strong anchor or any electrical elements.

Are tree branches nontoxic?

A. Most faux Christmas trees have needles that are made of Polyvinyl Chloride, which can be toxic to children and pets when ingested.

What are the best 8-foot Christmas trees to buy?

Top 8-foot Christmas tree

Goplus 8-Foot Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This beautiful, bushy tree comes pre-lit and with great user reviews.

What you’ll love: The pre-installed energy-saving Christmas lights give this tree a warm and welcoming white glow. With 1,335 opposable branch tips and 81 pinecones, this tree looks just as full and alive as a real spruce.

What you should consider: It does take quite a bit of work with all the branch tips to get this tree to its full fluff potential.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 8-ftoot Christmas tree for the money

Goplus 8-Foot Artificial Christmas

What you need to know: This beautiful faux pine tree doesn’t sacrifice looks for the price.

What you’ll love: This tree comes without any lights or decorations and is the perfect blank canvas for someone who is ready with lights and ornaments at home. It comes in a beautiful natural green and a shimmering white.

What you should consider: Some users reported the needles shedding easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

Perfect Holiday Christmas Tree, 8-Feet, Flocked Snow

What you need to know: The gorgeous flocking on this tree is perfect for getting into the holiday spirit.

What you’ll love: This tree is great for use indoors or out and will reflect light beautifully off of its white flocking. The 920 PVC branch tips make it easy to fluff out this tree in a realistic way.

What you should consider: The flocking can make this tree a bit messy coming out of the box for the first time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sophia Jurgens writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.