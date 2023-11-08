Find great hot tub deals on Coleman and Intex

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday hot tub deals of 2023, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you want an inflatable hot tub or a hard-shell hot tub, a compact hot tub or a spacious hot tub, we’ve scoured the web to bring you the best deals.

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, but you can often find impressive early Black Friday deals. At BestReviews, we’ve researched countless hot tubs over the years to find the very best on the market, and some of our current favorites are on sale right now, including the Coleman SaluSpa Sicily AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub and the Aquarest Spas AR-400 Premium 4-Person 20-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub.

Inflatable hot tub deals

An inflatable hot tub is an affordable alternative to a hard-shell hot tub — and you can get some outstanding deals around Black Friday. While their jets aren’t as powerful or durable as hard-shell options, they make up for it in convenience and the ability to move them and pack them away.

25% OFF

The 180 bubbling jets make this a soothing and relaxing choice. It seats up to seven people, so it’s great for gatherings or large households. It has an automatic heating setting to keep it from freezing, even when not in use.

13% OFF

This six-person inflatable hot tub features 140 bubble jets and can heat water between 68 and 104 degrees. It comes in a bundle with an energy-efficient cover that helps you use as much as 59% less power.

10% OFF

Its compact design means it fits up to four people, so it’s a great choice if you want a small inflatable hot tub or don’t have room for a bigger one. It has 140 bubble jets for a massage-like sensation. You can easily control the water temperature and jet strength from the control panel.

Other inflatable hot tub deals worth checking out

Small hard-shell hot tub deals

These small hard-shell hot tubs fit between two and four people. They’re ideal for smaller yards and smaller budgets.

23% OFF

With 20 powerful jets and two speed settings, this four-person hot tub provides a relaxing massage experience. It has four molded captain’s seats for a comfortable lounging experience and features a color-changing LED waterfall.

Other small hard-shell hot tub deals worth checking out

The AquaRest Spas AR-400 Select Hot Tub has comfortable seating for four and 20 adjustable jets. 22% OFF

With 12 stainless steel jets, the AquaRest Spas AR-150 Select is a solid hot tub for up to four. 14% OFF

Large hard-shell hot tub deals

If you’re looking for a roomy, durable hot tub, you should opt for a large hard-shell model. These ones fit five or more people.

39% OFF

Seating up to five people, this is a reasonably spacious hot tub. It has a total of 65 jets, including calf jets and foot jets. The underwater lighting changes color and it has a soothing waterfall feature.

27% OFF

You can fit up to six people in this hot tub with a range of seating options. It has 35 stainless steel jets with two speed settings. We love that there’s a built-in cooler for your drinks.

Other large hard-shell hot tub deals worth checking out

Who has the best Black Friday hot tub deals?

Amazon has some of the best Black Friday hot tub deals around, especially on inflatable hot tubs. Due to its huge product catalog, there’s generally a larger selection of hot tubs available at Amazon than anywhere else. However, it’s also worth checking Walmart for hot tub deals on both inflatable and hard-sided hot tubs.

What to consider when buying a hot tub

Think about size. How big do you need your hot tub to be? If you’re only ever going to use it alone or with a partner, you can save money by choosing a smaller model. However, if you want room for a large household or for parties, you’ll need a bigger model.

How big do you need your hot tub to be? If you’re only ever going to use it alone or with a partner, you can save money by choosing a smaller model. However, if you want room for a large household or for parties, you’ll need a bigger model. Consider hot tub types. There are two main types of hot tubs: inflatable and hard-sided. Inflatable hot tubs are cheaper, easier to move around and can be packed down if you don’t intend to use them for a while. Hard-sided hot tubs cost more but they have more powerful jets and are more durable and longer lasting.

There are two main types of hot tubs: inflatable and hard-sided. Inflatable hot tubs are cheaper, easier to move around and can be packed down if you don’t intend to use them for a while. Hard-sided hot tubs cost more but they have more powerful jets and are more durable and longer lasting. Be flexible. If you’re looking to save money, it can pay to be flexible. You’re more likely to nab a great deal if you’re willing to consider a range of brands and sizes.

If you’re looking to save money, it can pay to be flexible. You’re more likely to nab a great deal if you’re willing to consider a range of brands and sizes. Opt for a bundle. Make sure that everything you need is included, such as the filter and cover. If you buy all these items as a bundle, you’re likely to save money compared to buying them separately.

Why trust our recommendations?

At BestReviews, we’ve been reviewing and recommending consumer products since 2014. We do so based on a combination of real-world testing and product research. Our deals editors have searched for the very best hot tub deals around. These deals are then checked by our writers and yet more editors. As the Black Friday sales approach, we regularly update this article to reflect the latest and best deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.