Whether for Halloween or a costume party, the Buzz Lightyear costume is a good choice for “Toy Story” fans searching for a fun, adventurous character to dress up as. And with Buzz as its star, the recent movie “Lightyear” provides a reason Buzz Lightyear costumes are likely to be especially hot this year.

The Disney Pixar Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Costume is the best to take you to infinity and beyond.

What to know before you buy a Buzz Lightyear costume

Who is Buzz Lightyear?

Buzz is a space ranger superhero action figure come to life, debuting in the classic 1995 Pixar-Disney animated movie, “Toy Story.” Since then, he’s appeared in three more “Toy Story” movies, a direct-to-video film in which he starred and its spinoff TV series, and this year’s movie “Lightyear.” First voiced by Tim Allen, he has also been voiced by Patrick Warburton and Chris Pratt.

Size and fit

Some Buzz Lightyear costumes are tailored for children while some are made for adults.

Kids: Look for the actual measurement in inches rather than sizes indicated by age (for example, zero to 18 months).

Adults: The regular size charts will suffice. If you're not sure of your size, measure yourself with a measuring tape and compare it with an online size chart.

Comfort

If you’re buying a Buzz Lightyear costume or any other Halloween costumes for kids, keep in mind that they will most likely be running around or playing in it. So buy a costume that’s comfortable and easy to move around in. This often depends on the material used and of course, the size.

Detachable accessories

Some Buzz Lightyear costumes come as a complete set, while some come in different parts with detachable accessories that are sometimes sold separately. These detachable parts help you put the costume together to your own taste, depending on if you are going for the complete look or just as a resemblance to the character. It is best to go for a costume with more accessories, as it gives your appearance more life and authenticity.

What to look for in a quality Buzz Lightyear costume

Safety

Pick a costume that’s safe to wear when accidents are prone to happen, such as Halloween. It should be made of a material that’s flame-resistant — for instance, nylon or polyester. A well-made costume shouldn’t have loose threads hanging out, as that also increases the chances of an accident. And look out for smaller detachable parts in baby costumes, as they might be choking hazards.

Durability

You should be able to wear a good costume several times without signs of wear and tear. Durable costumes are often somewhat thick and heavy, not made of thin, frilly material that’s likely to tear. Also, look for stitches that hold well — they’ll keep the costume from unraveling when it’s worn.

Adjustability

A good-quality costume can be easily adjusted or altered to give you a more comfortable fit. Buckles, straps, Velcro patches or extra buttons can help with this, but they shouldn’t affect the costume’s overall design.

How much you can expect to spend on a Buzz Lightyear costume

Expect to spend about $25-$80, based on the costume’s materials, accessories and elaborateness.

Buzz Lightyear costume FAQ

Can I wash my Buzz Lightyear costume?

A. You probably can. However, be sure to check the washing instructions on each costume as this may vary.

Can I reuse my Buzz Lightyear costume?

A. Most costumes are reusable depending on how well they are made.

What’s the best Buzz Lightyear costume to buy?

Top Buzz Lightyear costume

Disney Pixar Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Costume

What you need to know: This authentic-looking costume made from polyester has detachable wings and a light-up feature.

What you’ll love: It is a cute costume that comes with a bodysuit, chest plate, wings, gloves and a hat. The wings have a self-stick fabric that you can easily attach or detach from the chest plate of the body suit. The knees, waist and leg cuff areas are padded with extra material to look more authentic and also provide more comfort and safety for you.

What you should consider: This costume only has a hat and does not have a helmet included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Buzz Lightyear costume for the money

Disney Pixar “Toy Story” and Beyond Buzz Lightyear Adult Costume Kit

What you need to know: This is a costume kit with a pull-on closure that comes with a hood, gloves and a jetpack with wings.

What you’ll love: The jetpack and wings are made of inflatable material and have a little plastic plug you can blow into to inflate. Also, the hood has a little bit of stretch and Velcro fasteners at the back to help you adjust it to the preferred fit for your head.

What you should consider: It is not a complete costume — it does not come with a shirt, pants or a body suit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Toy Story Kids Buzz Lightyear Inflatable Costume

What you need to know: This is a cute, safe inflatable costume for children that’s easy to wear.

What you’ll love: It’s well made and comes with an inflatable jumpsuit, hood and a battery-powered fan that keeps the costume inflated. Though it can’t be washed, it can be cleaned easily with a damp rag and will stay durable for a good length of time.

What you should consider: You must use batteries to keep this costume inflated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

