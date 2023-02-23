Which heart cookie cutter sets are best?

If you want to say “I love you” in breakfast or cookies, a heart cookie cutter set is the best way to do it. These kitchen tools can help you show your sweetie how you feel without saying a word, every day of the year.

If you’re looking for a simple set of heart-shaped cookie cutters that’s versatile and easy to use, Fasaka Heart Cookie Cutters are a good bet.

What to know before you buy a heart cookie cutter set

Material

While many people think of a traditional metal cookie cutter, there are other options when it comes to materials. Metal cookie cutters are very versatile, create sharp detail and can be used for both hot and cold applications, but you might prefer another, depending what you’re baking.

Look for cookie cutters made of:

Plastic: Lightweight and easy to use and clean

Lightweight and easy to use and clean Silicone: Safe at high temperatures and easy to clean

Safe at high temperatures and easy to clean Wood: Traditional and lovely to work with, but challenging to clean

Type of cookie cutter

Heart cookie cutter sets are available in more than just a simple cutout, although that’s the most popular and common variety. Consider these three types as well:

Stamps: Stamp cookie cutters are less about the shape and more about the design on the surface of the cookie.

Stamp cookie cutters are less about the shape and more about the design on the surface of the cookie. Molds: Molds are similar to stamps, but instead of pressing the stamp into the cookie, you press the cookie into the mold.

Molds are similar to stamps, but instead of pressing the stamp into the cookie, you press the cookie into the mold. 3D: If you’ve ever wanted to play with your food, a 3D cookie cutter is for you. These allow you to bake different shapes and then build a 3D structure with them. They can get very complicated and intricate, but they can also be fun to use and decorate with kids.

How you want to use them

Cookie cutters aren’t just for cookies. Some people also use cookie cutters to make shaped pancakes and eggs. If you want a more versatile tool that can be used for more than cookies, you’ll need to get a cookie cutter that can handle it.

What to look for in a quality heart cookie cutter set

Quality construction

Regardless of the material, your cookie cutters should be well-made and durable. Any handles or grips should be securely attached, and any seams shouldn’t interfere with the shape or design of the cookie.

Different sizes

Sometimes you want a big cookie, and sometimes a smaller treat is more appropriate. Look for a heart cookie cutter set with different sizes of cutters. These are also great when you’re preparing cookies, eggs or pancakes for appetites of different sizes.

Nonstick

Nonstick surfaces mean your cookies release evenly after they’re pressed, stamped, molded or cut out. Some materials like silicone are naturally nonstick, but metal and plastic cookie cutters may need a nonstick treatment to easily release cookie dough.

Handles or grips

The last thing you want when you create an elaborate design in your cookie is to ruin it by pressing a finger in the middle of it to release it from the cutter. Look for handles or grips for easy removal of cookie dough.

How much you can expect to spend on a heart cookie cutter set

A heart cookie cutter set can be a remarkably affordable treat for your sweetheart. Expect to spend $5-$40 on a set, depending on the variety of cutters, the material and any accessories that are included.

Heart cookie cutter set FAQ

If cookie cutters aren’t nonstick, how do you ensure your cookies release easily?

A. To ensure that cookies release easily, take the time to prepare the cookie cutters. Some bakers like to use nonstick baking spray, while others painstakingly butter and flour each nook and cranny of cookie stamps, cutouts and molds. Both methods work well.

What can you use heart cookie cutters for?

A. In addition to cutting out cookies, heart-shaped cookie cutters have other culinary uses, including pressing or cutting fondant, stamping a sweet message on a decorated cake, cutting out sandwiches, shaping morning pancakes, cutting out biscuits, plating heart-shaped rice or pasta for dinner, cutting out ice cream shapes and making play dough stamps.

What’s the best heart cookie cutter set to buy?

Top heart cookie cutter set

Fasaka Heart Cookie Cutters

What you need to know: The whole family can safely use this set of three hearts.

What you’ll love: These thick stainless steel cookie cutters are topped with bright red PVC coating on the top edges for safety and ease of use. They make cookies from just over 3 inches to just under 2. They release dough easily, and the largest size also works for pancakes.

What you should consider: The seam where the cookie cutter is joined together sometimes creates a wrinkle in the cookie.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top heart cookie cutter set for the money

Maykito Heart Cookie Cutter Set

What you need to know: This set of six cookie cutters can handle cookies, biscuits, pancakes and eggs.

What you’ll love: They’re made of stainless steel and come in six sizes (from nearly 4 inches to almost 2 inches). They have sharp edges for easy cutting and can handle doughs up to 1 inch thick. The top of the cutter (where you press down) has rolled metal for comfort and safety.

What you should consider: They aren’t as sturdy as some other options, but they’re an affordable place to start.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

D. W. Rogers Candy Hearts Cookie Cutter and Stamp Set

What you need to know: This is a good choice if you want to try out stamp and cutout cookies.

What you’ll love: The set includes four stamps and one cutout. The stamps fit inside the cutout for easier use. The color of these will vary, but they’re all made from food-safe plastic.

What you should consider: You can’t use these for heated applications (they’ll melt), and some users found the cutout couldn’t handle stiff dough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

